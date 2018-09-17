Think you know how to play Scrabble? Yeah Nah.

New "Kiwi Scrabble" lands in all The Warehouse stores today allowing players to use some of the words they have longed to put on the board.

Te reo Māori and Kiwi favourites such as bach, beaut and bro have been mixed into the traditional Scrabble glossary after they were selected from a nationwide word search earlier this year.

The Warehouse buying manager for toys Lonnica Van Engelen said it was the first time Kiwis across the country had a hand in creating one of the board games.

Advertisement

"We've had thousands of suggestions and the words we've landed on do a pretty choice job of celebrating our one-of-a-kind language."

Van Engelen said the game includes the words Marmite, tumeke and munted alongside their own Kiwi-as definitions.

"We certainly have a way with our words in New Zealand and while words like lollies and chur might confuse the heck out of everyone else, they're part of what brings us together and makes New Zealand such a great little country to call home," Van Engelen said.

Mattel New Zealand's Andrew Spence said it was thrilled to help bring Kiwi Scrabble to life.

"It was a proud moment for us to be able to bring our own Kiwi flavour to a classic family board game like Scrabble," Spence said.

"We also couldn't think of anyone more fitting to help us do that than a Kiwi retail icon like The Warehouse.

"New Zealanders are such proud, patriotic people and this has been clear in the number of words which have been suggested for the game's glossary.

"We're pretty stoked with how it's turned out and we hope people love it as much as we do."

Players can pick up extra points during the game using the Kia Ora and Yeah Nah cards.

Kiwi Scrabble is exclusive to The Warehouse and is available in all 92 stores and online for $35.