A physiotherapist has been found in breach of the code of health and disability services consumers' rights after starting a relationship with a client.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Meenal Duggal found the physiotherapist failed to comply with professional standards.

A woman attended 38 appointments with a physiotherapist over a six month period, Duggal found in a report she released yesterday.

The physiotherapist received gifts from the woman during this period and the pair began dating. At the time of the report, the pair were still in a relationship.

Duggal believed the physiotherapist failed to provide services which complied with professional standards and there was an imbalance of power.

She recommended the physiotherapist undertake a six month period of mentoring and a continuing education plan in relation to the Code of Ethics with the Physiotherapy Board of New Zealand - focusing on professional boundaries.

Duggal also believed the board should consider whether a review is needed into the physiotherapist's conduct, and if so, whether supervision is required.

The physiotherapist is to provide a report on the substance of the plan and arrangements made to ensure compliance with the plan to the Health and Disability Commission.