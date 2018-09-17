The 17-year-old male was shot in the face while sitting in a vehicle in Waikato on Friday, police say

A police spokesperson said the incident happened at around 11.30pm on Sullivan Rd, Horsham Downs.

The youth was transported to Waikato Hospital and is in a stable condition.

"Police are currently working to understand the circumstances of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have information about what occurred," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Hamilton Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or have any knowledge of those involved.

If anyone can provide any information, the spokesperson asks people to phone Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 and mention Operation Duckbill.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.