Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash on Settlers Rd, Reporoa on Saturday.

He was 50-year-old Nikora Nathan Apirana of Murupara.

He was the driver of the motorcycle which was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Police have extended sympathies to the man's family and friends.

Advertisement

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and the matter has been referred to the coroner.

Police were called to the crash between Birch and Reporoa Rds at 11.13am.

Hundreds of motorcyclists turned up at the crash site a little while later.

At the time one of the riders at the scene said she did not know the victim but they were on the way to ride with the group from Taupō to Reporoa and back at the time of the accident.