Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold her post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

It follows yesterday's launch of the Government's blueprint for the country, a show of unity by Labour, New Zealand First and the Green Party.

Ardern is also expected to field questions about the botched recruitment process for the role of chief technology officer which resulted in a payout of more than $100,000 for successful applicant Derek Handley.