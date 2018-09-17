The two people killed in a crash on State Highway 2 near Pukehina last week have today been named.

Christopher Roughton, 35, and Anna-Jo Liddell, 28, died after the car they were travelling in was in collision with a large truck on Thursday.

Both were from Whakatāne.

It is understood funerals were each person will be held tomorrow.

The came after two other fatal crashes on Western Bay of Plenty roads last week.

On Monday Tauranga man Steven Hart, 35, was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a large truck on SH2, near Pahoia Rd north of Tauranga.

On Wednesday, Gisborne man Te Hokinga Mai Katipa, 30, died in a crash in SH29 in the Kaimai Range.

