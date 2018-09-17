A "trailblazing" dog who can keep her owner from running into traffic, lead her to safe spaces, and calm her down during a trauma-induced "crisis" is being honoured with the Service Dog of the Year award next month.

The 13-year-old German shepherd, Rica, assists Whanganui woman Merenia Donne, who suffered a brain injury during a car accident years ago.

Donne's previous dog, Nikki, posthumously received the Eukanuba Canine Hero Award in 2014 for pulling an unconscious Donne from the wreckage of her crashed car after it went off the road during a trip to Eltham in 1997.

She told the Herald it was poignant that Rica would also be receiving an award for her 12 years of service helping Donne cope with her injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"She really truly has been, as I put in her nomination, a soulmate and a trailblazer," she said.

"She just faithfully and so well served me and totally changed my life ... having Rica just gave me such an immense measure of independence that I would never otherwise have had."

Rica can sense when Donne is about to go into "crisis", and applies "deep pressure therapy" to help curtail it.

Donne said it was a form of applying physical, "determined" pressure, which could help calm someone down. It is sometimes used to help autistic people, she said.

"It's a concentrated, determined pressure. There was an afternoon when I was in a doctor's surgery. I got quite distressed at one point and she immediately got up from where she was [and applied pressure], and the doctor's jaw just dropped. He had never witnessed anything like that before.

"She knew that she needed to get on and do her job before I completely and totally lost the plot."

It was particularly important for someone with those needs to have a properly trained dog, as normal pet dogs had been known to hurt others or themselves when their owners had an episode, Donne said.

Rica, a "guide dog for the mind", will also keep Donne from walking into traffic if she is in crisis, and knows of at least two places in their neighbourhood where she can lead Donne, where someone will take care of her.

She can also fetch a phone for Donne and press an alarm button.

Rica was "absolutely determined to do her job".

Donne said she "burst into tears" when she heard Rica would be receiving the Black Hawk Canine Heroes service dog of the year award at the National Dog Show next month.

"Rica was in her basket snoozing. She woke up and looked at me as if to say 'what on earth is the matter with you?'"

She said Rica was "shining a light on dogs that a special in a different way."

Following her car accident, Donne founded the Kotuku Foundation, which raises and trains service dogs for all types of needs, including for people suffering brain injuries.

Rica's award helped to highlight the importance of those dogs.

The award will be presented in Porirua on October 7.