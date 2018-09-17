Police in Napier were today still trying to determine the "exact" location of an incident in which as man received multiple stab wounds on Saturday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brenton Greville, of Hawke's Bay CIB, said the 42-year-old was taken to the City Medical Napier health centre about 10pm after apparently arriving with his injuries at an address in suburban Maraenui.

After arriving at the medical centre in Wellesley Rd he was rushed by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings where he was on Sunday reported to be in a critical condition.

He was today in a serious condition yet to be interviewed by police by early-afternoon, Greville saying that depending on medical treatment it was hoped the man could be interviewed within the next 24 hours.

Police were appealing for help from anyone with information which could be relevant to the inquiry.