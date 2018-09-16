The SPCA is investigating the deaths of up to five chickens following a suspected poisoning on a west Auckland street.

Chickens, including some roosters, are known to wander along Titirangi Rd, however on Saturday morning they were seen "acting drunk", "rolling down hills" and having "violent seizures".

Residents took to a community Facebook page to vent over the "apocalyptic" scenes they witnessed.

Among them was Victoria Jack, who said she had just popped into the Post Office at about 9am when she saw a number of chickens having seizures and spasms.

Advertisement

"It was like they were really drunk ... they could barely walk or stand."

Jack said it was traumatising to watch. "If I could've, I would've tried to put them out of their misery, but I couldn't."

It's alleged that wheat laced with poison was "strategically placed" by the Post Office and Thai restaurant, where the chickens are known to lurk.

Jack found "three or four dead chickens" and tried to calm the other seven or eight before calling the SPCA.

An SPCA spokeswoman confirmed on Monday that seven chickens were brought in with symptoms of suspected poisoning.

"One was so sick, it had to be euthanised.

"The remainder are in SPCA hospital, being treated and recovering well," the spokesperson said.

The chickens are considered part of Titirangi. Photo / Bianca Shaw

Animal welfare group, Direct Animal Action, agree with the residents.

"Clearly someone has taken vigilante action to deal with what they consider to be a problem.

"Poisoning is incredibly cruel, the chickens would have suffered slowly over a period of time before death.

"Whoever is behind this act of cruelty needs to be brought to justice," said Deirdre Sims, group spokesperson.

The SPCA is awaiting test results to determine if poison was used.

On the Titirangi Facebook page, residents discussed whether 1080 poison could have used by whoever was responsible, or alphachloralose - a substances commonly used to control sparrows, pigeons, blackbirds, mynahs and magpies.

"Dreadful! I love the titters chooks," one person wrote.

"It was awful," another wrote. The chickens were spasming [sic] and suffering terribly. The SPCA now have them. Poisoning is so inhumane and it was horrid to sit there watching them be in so much pain and only being able to do very little to help them.

"I just hope someone realises how truly disgusting it is to treat animals like that."