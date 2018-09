Police have named the man killed in a stabbing incident in Northland over the weekend.

Richard Bristow, of Moerewa, has been identified as the victim. He was 57.

The release of his name comes after police earlier revealed today that they had charged a woman, 46, with murder.

She is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court this morning.

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to an address on Taumatamakuku Cres near Moerewa, 25km northeast of Kaikohe, on Saturday night.