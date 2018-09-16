A crash in South Auckland is causing delays for commuters heading to work, while several key arterial routes are also reporting heavy traffic in the city.

A crash on Mill Rd in Takanini is causing delays between Clevedon Rd and Alfriston Rd in both directions.

All traffic on the Southwestern Motorway was free-flowing, the Northern Motorway was reporting heavy traffic for people headed to the city between Greville Rd and Onewa Rd and heavy for northbound traffic getting on to the bridge.

Citybound traffic on the Southern Motorway was heavy between Drury and Takanini, and moderate to heavy between Princes St and Newmarket.

The Northwestern Motorway was reporting heavy traffic for citybound traffic between Hobsonville Rd and the Northern Link.