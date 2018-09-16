A car was driven through the front window of a Hamilton Apple store leaving glass strewn across the footpath.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood said the thieves used a stolen Mazda Atenza to get inside about 2.15am today.

They have then run in and fled with stolen products.

The group has abandoned the Mazda and taken off in another vehicle.

Henwood said police were yet to ascertain what products, and how many, were stolen.

Glass was strewn across the footpath when the Herald visited this morning.

Detectives and forensic staff were also at the scene.

Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time is urged to phone Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.