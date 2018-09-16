One of the Western Bay of Plenty's busiest highways has been closed after a crash involving two cars.

A police media communications spokeswoman said the cars crashed on the Te Puke Highway at Pāpāmoa's Bell Rd just before 7am. Two people have been injured.

Traffic is blocked in both directions and diversions are in place, the spokeswoman said.

Motorists are advised to use the Tauranga Eastern Link as an alternative and to avoid the area if possible.

A police officer at the scene said the crash was pretty serious but understood no one had died.

A reporter at the scene said eastbound traffic was being turned around at the intersection of the Te Puke Highway and Welcome Bay Rd.