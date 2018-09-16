Snow in elevated areas, gale force winds and heavy rain are expected to hammer the South Island today as an active front tracks northward.

While the North Island will remain relatively unscathed, cloud and scattered rain is predicted across several centres.

An active front preceded by a strong northwesterly flow and followed by cold southerlies moved on to the lower South Island over Sunday night and would move slowly northeast today, MetService said.

As expected, snow has started falling in Otago. Keep up to date with latest Road Snow forecasts https://t.co/aIkbAHKg1S, Warnings https://t.co/Sd5C6lrsSL and Watches https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU for the southern South Island. ^AG pic.twitter.com/7zROc8GcIE — MetService (@MetService) September 16, 2018

A heavy snow watch is in place for North Otago, inland Dunedin and the Clutha District with areas over 500m possibly getting significant snow acccumlation.

State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound is currently closed due to forecast heavy snow and rain.

Road snow warnings were in place for the Haast Pass (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Road and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).

A front over central New Zealand is expected to weaken on Tuesday as it moves slowly northeastwards over the North Island. A subtropical low moves southeastwards towards the northeast of the North Island. Go to https://t.co/ePtVj8cXwp for the heavy rain confidence forecasts. ^AB pic.twitter.com/Mt2YKEwWkN — MetService (@MetService) September 16, 2018

Several flights have been cancelled in Queenstown due to snowfall down to ground level with one morning flight cancelled to Auckland, and another morning flight cancelled to Christchurch, Queenstown Airport said.

The airport says the snow is clearing and the runway is being cleared.

Northwesterly winds were expected to approach gale force in Central Otago, the Southern Lakes and the Canterbury High Country as a strong watch was in place.

A heavy rain warning is in force for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, Westland south of Otira and the headwaters of Otago and Canterbury Lakes and Rivers.

On Tuesday the front hanging over central New Zealand was expected to continue moving northeast over the North Island, while a subtropical low moves southeast to the northeast of the North Island.

"There is uncertainty about the track of this low, hence there is a low risk that rainfall accumulations could approach warning amounts about Northland, northeast parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula on Tuesday, and about northern parts of Gisborne during Tuesday to Wednesday," MetService said.

On Wednesday a ridge should move to central New Zealand from the west while strengthening northwesterlies develop over the South Island.

It has been dry and warm for quite a while in the South Island, but that will change on Monday.



A front will produce heavy rain in the West Coast, with a wet day also across Southland and Otago. Turning wet in Tasman/Nelson for the PM commute.



Much cooler in the lower SI too! pic.twitter.com/FkYbggbPQi — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 16, 2018

"This front is expected to move onto the South Island on Thursday, with a moderate confidence of rain accumulations approaching warning amounts about Fiordland and southern Westland on Thursday.

"The front should then weaken over the South Island on Friday."

Today's Weather

Whangārei: Mostly cloudy, chance shower morning and afternoon. Northeast breezes. High 20C Low 14C

Auckland: Mostly cloudy. Chance light shower morning or afternoon. Northeasterlies dying out evening. High 19C Low 13C

Tauranga: Overcast with showers. Northerly breezes. High 18C Low 13C

New Plymouth: Cloudy with a few showers, then rain from evening, possibly heavy. Northerlies. High 16C Low 8C

Napier: Fine with variable high cloud. Northerly breezes. High 22C Low 12C

Whanganui: Cloudy periods. Rain developing late evening. Northerlies. High 21C Low 10C

Wellington: Overcast. Showers, then rain from early evening. Strong northerlies, gusting 90 km/​h late afternoon and early evening. High 15C Low 8C

Christchurch: Cloudy. Occasional afternoon and early evening rain. Gusty northwesterlies turning southwest from afternoon. High 16C Low 3C

Dunedin: Rain, possibly heavy. Southerlies. High 11C Low 5C

Queenstown: Snow, turning to rain from afternoon, then easing evening. Southerlies. High 12C Low 0C