Thousands of people lined up to see The Block NZ houses today during the first public open home.

Fans of the popular renovation TV series were given the chance to go through the finished Hobsonville Point properties and even meet the four starring teams; Amy and Stu, Chlo and Em, Ben and Tom and Claire and Agni.

Those wanting a sneak peek joined long queues that filed through the homes between 9am and 2pm viewing the living, kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor areas. However, the top floors of the homes were not open for viewing to ensure everyone can get through the houses in time.

Organisers expected about 4000 people throughout the day.

Advertisement

The lines of people outside The Block NZ homes in Hobsonville Point on Sunday morning. Photo / Greg Bowker

The seventh season of the show has been running since July 8, with the houses going to auction on September 30.

Real estate agency Ray White has put the homes on the market with the listings for 21, 23, 25 and 27 Frances Bryers Rd going live in the last week.

Amy and Stu's house at 27 Frances Bryers Rd is described in the marketing material as having a visionary study nook and reading treat and bold tasteful colour choices.

The house appeared to be the judges' favourite, celebrating the most room wins.

"Every design decision in this house feels considered, even the fabulous choice of tiles in the main bathroom exemplifies cutting-edge style and liveability."

Friends Samantha Aspden and Nicole Fraser joined hundreds who queued for a look through The Block NZ open homes in Hobsonville Point on Sunday morning. Photo / Greg Bowker

Chlo and Em's agents' described their house, 25 Frances Bryers Rd, as being styled to designer perfection with a wonderful family zone.

Other highlights of the purple team's house include a powder room, skylight over the bath and the internal access garage with electric car charger.

Auckland friends Ben and Tom's house at 23 Frances Bryers Rd is described as triple-level living with the most skylights on The Block. It also has a "mind-blowing" bathroom and lots of sun shining in from the huge light well.

While 21 Frances Bryers Rd, created by Hamilton couple Claire and Agni, has a kitchen that is a busy family's dream come true as the mess can be hidden in its large butler's pantry.

"Clever, timeless design will never go out of style," the listing said.

The Block teams Ben and Tom, Agni and Claire, Amy and Stu, and Chlo and Em at Hobsonville Point. Photo / Supplied

Hobsonville Point is described as having great schooling, a commuter ferry, coastal walkway and playgrounds.

For the first time on either The Block NZ or The Block Australia, bidders can bid remotely.

Gavl has partnered with the block to provide potential buyers the opportunity to bid and watch the auctions live from wherever they are as long as they have pre-registered.

In the past bids have been taken either in person or over the phone.

*The houses are to be auctioned on September 30 at the Grand Millennium in Auckland at 7pm.