Brace yourselves again, New Zealand, spring has backed its bags and is taking a leave of absence.

Turbulent weather is expected to batter parts of the country this week as two confrontational weather systems bustle their way over the nation.

MetService warns the first system will see a low slide over the South Island before tracking southeast with associated fronts from tomorrow.

It will move southeast bringing cold air throughout lower parts of the South Island, A heavy snow watch is in place for the southern half of the island.

Strong northwesterly winds will then affect the lower half of the island with heavy rain forecasted for parts of Fiordland and Westland.

MetService issued a heavy snow warning for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Southland and Fiordland this evening.

A second, frantic subtropical low is expected to move southwards east of the North Island over Tuesday and Wednesday.

MetService said there is uncertainty around the tracking of the system but there is a slight risk rainfall accumulations could approach high amounts.

Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and northern parts of Gisborne can expect a bit of rain midweek.

The boisterous weather outlook comes after a ridge of high-pressure weather wrapped its arms around the country.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said it was a welcome sight after a harsh start to spring.

"The upper half of the North Island had to contend with unsettled weather during Monday and Tuesday as a complex trough moved over the area," Best said.

"Wednesday saw the arrival of a welcome ridge of high pressure which spread from the Tasman Sea across the whole of the country and brought fine conditions with lots of Spring sunshine."

Monday's weather outlook

Auckland:

Mostly cloudy. Rain developing at night. Northesasterlies dying out in the evening. High 19C, Low 13C

Tauranga: Overcast with showers. Northerly breezes. 18C, 13C

Hamilton: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing at night. Northerlies. 20C, 11C

Napier: Fine with variable high cloud. Northerly breezes. 21C, 12C

New Plymouth: Cloudy with a few showers, then rain from evening, possibly heavy. Northerlies. 16C, 9C

Wellington: Overcast with showers, then rain from evening. Northerlies picking up, gusting 90 km​/​h from afternoon. 15C, 8C

Nelson: Occasional rain, possibly heavy evening, clearing overnight. Northerlies, changing southwest evening. 15C, 6C

Christchurch: Cloudy. Rain developing early afternoon, then clearing evening. Northerlies turn southwest for a time in the afternoon. 15C, 3C

Queenstown: Rain, turning to snow for a time in the morning, then easing afternoon. Southerlies. 12C, -1C

Dunedin: Rain. Southerlies. 13C, 5C

Invercargill: Rain, easing morning. Southerly breezes. 10C, 2C