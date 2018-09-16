Pupils of Auckland's Kelston Boys' High School delivered a moving tribute after the death of one of their own.

Student Tofi Toelupe died due to a medical event recently.

Fellow students and teachers performed a moving tribute as his body passed through the school gates one last time on his way to his funeral on Thursday.

In the video, students can be seen lining the driveway and performing a powerful haka as he is slowly driven through the crowd.

Acting principal Kiri Laing acknowledged Tofi in the school's latest newsletter, describing him as a "cheerful and lovable student".

"I would like to take a moment to acknowledge a past student of ours who recently

passed.

"Tofi Toelupe was a Year 11 student at Kelston Boys', he passed this week

and this is a very sad event for our Kelston whanau. We have many staff members

who remember Tofi as a cheerful and lovable student, always with a smile on his

dial.

"He was a loved member of Te Urunga and taught by Mr Maharaj. Our

condolences to his whanau and his whanau both here and at Kelston Boys'."

Neither Laing or Toelupe's family wanted to comment when approached by the Herald.

The coroner is investigating his death.

Meanwhile, his death comes a year after tragedy struck the school when father Karl Charles Hickey, 53, died on the sideline while supporting his daughter, Leah, at a physical disability rugby league training.

He collapsed after a suspected heart attack.