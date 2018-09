Emergency services are attending a car crash on Waimarama Rd, East of Hastings, with at least one person thought to be trapped.

Fire, police and a rescue helicopter were all a the scene on the rural coastal road, after a vehicle with four occupants rolled near the intersection with Lopez Lane, about 3.20pm.

It's understood the vehicle had careered off the road down and down a bank but injuries were not yet known.

More to come.