A woman is in police custody after the death of a man who was stabbed in Moerewa.

Police said the 57-year-old man was stabbed at a property on Taumatamakuku Cres near Moerewa, 25km northeast of Kaikohe, on Saturday night.

Police were called about 8.45pm and found a man had been critically injured. He died shortly afterwards.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, who is heading the investigation, said a 47-year-old woman, who was still at the property when police arrived, had been taken into custody.

Advertisement

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the death and there was no danger to the public. Johnston would not say what the relationship between the dead man and arrested woman was.

The dead man would be named once all next of kin had been notified.

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation in Moerewa, in the Far North. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A post-mortem examination, expected today or tomorrow, would determine the cause of death but initial police reports said the man had been stabbed.

The normally quiet crescent was a hive of activity on yesterday morning. Local police were guarding the scene while about 10.30am a team of ESR forensic and fingerprint specialists from Auckland set up a tent on the front lawn of a weatherboard house.

The property was surrounded by police tape.

Blue-overalled forensic specialists could also be seen taking photos at a house directly across the road where a large group of people had gathered yesterday.

Further along the street concerned-looking residents were leaning on their fences watching the goings-on.

"It's not good," one of the neighbours said.

Johnston said eight local police staff were at the scene, most of whom had volunteered to come in on their day off.

The ESR specialists had arrived in four unmarked utility vehicles after leaving Auckland around 5am.

Police investigations are continuing.