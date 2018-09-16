A truck carrying a load full of food goods has rolled as it was heading up a hill in the Waikato.

State Highway 27 will now need to be closed after the crash initially block part of the road, at Kaihere south of Mangatarata, just before the 3.24pm crash today.

It will now be the second state highway closed in a matter of hours after a stock truck full of cattle rolled on State Highway 1 at 1.10pm today.

Fire and emergency shift manager Karen Larking said they had received "multiple calls" to the latest crash which witnesses intially said involved multiple vehicles.

However, on arrival they discovered a truck on its roof, about 100m north of Kaihere Rd.

The driver had got himself out of the truck, she said.

A police spokeswoman said the driver suffered only minor injuries but the road would need to be closed to remove the truck from the scene.

The road remained closed at 5.15pm and was likely to remain that way for at least another hour.

Police also advised motorists to avoid the area, along with the Desert Rd, as both roads remain closed.

The driver in the SH1 crash was not injured but a veterinarian was on the scene to help with the injured animals.

The truck's trailer was still blocking the road at 5.15pm.