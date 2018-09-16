Police have named the 29-year-old man who died after an assault outside a liquor store in Lower Hutt on Friday.

He was Faapaia Fonoilaepa, a painter from Avalon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said police were continuing to investigate the incident and the offender had not been found.

"Our principal focus at this time is locating the man that left the scene following the assault.

"The man is described as Maori, of solid build, aged 30-40 years, with dark hair and facial tattoos. He was wearing black clothes."

Leitch said the man left the scene on foot and walked south, then later returned to the scene before leaving in a silver Toyota Carib station wagon.

"The car is missing its front left hubcap and has some damage to its front left panel and indicator."

The car was seen at the High St scene for several minutes before it left, travelling north. It was later located in Pringle St.

Police confirmed that the people involved were not customers of the Big Barrel liquor store and the only link to the store is that the incident occurred nearby.

Leitch said CCTV footage - provided by the owners of Big Barrel liquor store - showed a woman walking north on High Street at 7.30pm when the incident occurred.

"Police would also like to speak to the woman.

"The woman is of medium build and was wearing dark clothing and carrying a shoulder bag. She had long, brown, curly hair and was wearing headphones."

Police were also continuing to focus on identifying anyone else who may have been in the area at the time and observed the incident or assisted afterward.

"Our inquiries have indicated that a number of people came to assist, including some who were driving by and stopped.

"We would like to hear from anyone we have not yet spoken to and request that they get in touch with us at their earliest convenience. "

If you can help, please call Lower Hutt Police on 04 560 2600.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.