A "big, gutsy" decrepit house in the heart of Kingsland is set to fetch $1.5 million.

The central Auckland villa, with its faded yellow paint and rusty red roof, built in the early 1900s, is deemed the ultimate fixer-upper.

The deceased estate at 7 New Bond St is owned by a Niuean family who've held on to it for the past 38 years.

Pretty in pink. 7 New Bond Street in Auckland is for sale Kingsland. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

It has a CV of $1.5 million - it's land value alone is $1.3m.

Barfoot and Thompson real estate agent John Elgar said the family moved out just three weeks ago. Before them, it was owned by another family for 50 years.

Elgar said they'd had "huge interest" in the property with 72 groups viewing it.

The listing describes the property as a "spacious elevated villa" with four double bedrooms, a large living area and an extra lean-to area on the 607sq m section.

"The ornate ceilings, architraves and wooden floors are all still intact," the listing states.

The median value of homes in Kingsland is $1,116,250, according to QV. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

A large shed also sits at the back of the property which Elgar suggests could potentially be transformed into a home office or sleep-out.

"It's one of the biggest sections in Kingsland", he said.

The property was last valued in 2014 at $1.2 million, up from $730,000 in 2011.

Huge living space at 7 New Bond Street. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The median value of homes in Kingsland is $1,116,250, according to QV.

The house is set to go under the hammer on Wednesday - if not sold prior.