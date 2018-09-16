Protesters are marching to block State Highway 2 at the Wairoa Bridge outside Tauranga.

"What do we want? Fix the road. When do we want it? Now!" is being chanted as people march across the bridge.

The protesters are blocking the highway at the Wairoa Bridge to protest Government inaction and decision-making delays about the transport corridor between Bethlehem and Waihi.

A reporter at the scene said there were a few hundred people gathered at Wairoa Bridge Reserve before starting the march at 3pm.

Protester Charli Hollis, 9. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, National leader/Tauranga MP Simon Bridges and Western Bay Mayor Garry Webber are at the march.

Before the march, Andrew Hollis said protesters felt they were being ignored.

"We are here to protest to get the road fixed.

Protesters gather by the Wairoa Bridge outside Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

"We spent a lot of time getting councils aligned. We are not getting listened to by the government. We have been ignored."

He did not expect this many people to have gathered at the protest today.

"It just shows there are a lot of agitated people."

Hollis hoped today's protest would encourage the government to talk to them.

He said the last week of deaths had been horrific.

"It is a horrific toll."

"We have had enough. It is tragic."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, left, and National Leader/Tauranga MP Simon Bridges at the protest. Photo / George Novak

There will be a moment of silence to remember those who have lost their loved ones on the road, with those people encouraged to stand at the front of the march.

Morgan Obern lost his granddad John Obern on the road last year.

He was carrying his grandfather's ashes with him at today's protest.

Obern said his granddad and grandmother were travelling towards Katikati when they crashed.

"There was some gravel on the road and the car just slid and crashed."

Obern, 19, said his granddad was in hospital for five days before he died on Christmas Eve, 2017.

Morgan Obern, 19, carries the ashes of his grandfather, who died earlier on the same road. Photo / George Novak

He said he felt sad every time he drove past the section of road where his granddad died.

"But still nothing has changed."

Obern urged the government to fix the road.

"Stop letting people die like this for no reason."

Three generations of the Obern family were protesting today.

Diana Obern, 79, was protesting with her daughter Debbie and grandson Morgan.

"We don't want any more lives suffering like we have suffered.

"Our roads can be fixed. We cannot fix the people we have lost back into our lives."

Debbie Obern said her son's granddad's death was one of three fatal crashes in one week.

"We have had enough. It is tragic.

"Something needs to be done."