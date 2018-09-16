State Highway 1, Desert Rd, is closed after a stock truck rolled.

Police are now advising motorists to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for several hours as emergency services and veterinary staff clear the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 1.10pm today.

State Highway 1 is closed near Paradise Valley Rd, between Waiouru and Turangi.

"The truck driver is uninjured but there are cattle on the road and a vet is in attendance.

"Diversions are in place, motorists are asked to please avoid the area and delay travel if possible."