State Highway 1, Desert Rd, is closed after a stock truck carrying cattle rolled.

Police are now advising motorists to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for several hours as emergency services and veterinary staff clear the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 1.10pm today.

State Highway 1 is closed near Paradise Valley Rd, between Waiouru and Turangi.

"The truck driver is uninjured but there are cattle on the road and a vet is in attendance.

"Diversions are in place, motorists are asked to please avoid the area and delay travel if possible."

Due to a #crash on the Desert Road, SH1 has been CLOSED between Rangipo and Waiouru. For southbound traffic, use SH46, 47, 4 and 49 as a detour (Use reverse for northbound). This will add approximately 40 minutes to your journey. ^RS pic.twitter.com/UvEcG8WJNF — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) September 16, 2018

Fire and emergency shift manager Karen Larking said they had four crews at the scene, from Waiouru and Turangi.

They were currently helping police and vet staff remove cattle from the truck.