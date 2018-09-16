A light aircraft lost its cockpit door while flying into Queenstown Airport this morning.

An airport spokeswoman said at about 10.20am the pilot of a microlight aircraft, which had two people on board including the pilot, radioed ahead to warn ground crew that the cockpit door had fallen off.

"The pilot gave us the heads up he might not land properly so we activated our emergency procedures in case anything went wrong, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman told Stuff emergency services were called to the airport on Sir Henry Wigley Dr in Frankton, at 10.13am.

The plane landed without incident and the passengers and crew were uninjured, he said.