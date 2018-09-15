A Filipino student who "took a chance for a better life in New Zealand" has died four days after being struck by a car at an intersection in Christchurch.

A Givealittle page was set up for Hannah Ramoso in her fight for survival. Yesterday, her brother updated the page saying she had passed away.

"She wasn't able to survive the severe brain injuries from the crash. Still, our family believes that she is at peace now with the Lord," Ramoso's brother said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman died in hospital following Monday's crash.



"She passed away at 11pm on Friday."

Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Fitzgerald Ave and Gloucester St which happened shortly before 9am last Monday.

Ramoso was one of three pedestrians hit by the car. She was taken to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries while the other two suffered minor to moderate injuries and were treated at the scene.

More than $15,000 has been raised to support the family through this difficult time.

Friend Angelique Ramos - who created the page - said Ramoso had only recently moved to New Zealand.

"She is a kind and passionate girl and we are absolutely devastated."

She said some of the funds were used to bring Ramoso's mother and sister to her bedside.