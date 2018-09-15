A 28-year-old Filipino student who "took a chance for a better life in New Zealand" has died four days after being struck by a car at an intersection in Christchurch.

A Givealittle page was set up for Hannah Ramoso in her fight for survival. Yesterday, her older brother updated the page saying she had passed away.

"She wasn't able to survive the severe brain injuries from the crash. Still, our family believes that she is at peace now with the Lord," Ramoso's brother Glen Ramoso said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman died in hospital following Monday's crash.



"She passed away at 11pm on Friday."

Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Fitzgerald Ave and Gloucester St which happened shortly before 9am last Monday.

Ramoso was one of three pedestrians hit by the car. She was taken to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries while the other two suffered minor to moderate injuries and were treated at the scene.

Glen told the Herald his sister always made them feel she was there for them.

"She cared for the whole family especially her niece and nephew. All she ever wanted was to pursue her dreams and a big part of that was for the family."

Family was a big part of who Hannah was. Photo / Supplied

Ramoso was studying culinary at Kiwi Institute of Training and Education in Christchurch and hoped to one day be "the best chef out there."

More than $15,000 has been raised to support the family through this difficult time.

Friend Angelique Ramos - who created the page - said Ramoso had only recently moved to New Zealand.

"She is a kind and passionate girl and we are absolutely devastated."

She said some of the funds were used to bring Ramoso's mother and sister to her bedside.