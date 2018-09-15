Two Lotto players will be popping the champagne after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Fairy Springs in Rotorua and Pak N Save Clarence St in Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by one player in Christchurch, who took home $100,000.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Wainoni Pak N Save.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.