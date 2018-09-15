Auckland Council is planning to roll out the welcome mat to tens of thousands of freedom campers at some of our most popular beaches and parks.

The proposal, thought to include hundreds of sites, has sparked concerns about toilets, alcohol consumption, bad behaviour, conflict with residents and daytime parking pressures.

In some parts of New Zealand there have been complaints of freedom campers littering and defecating at park-up sites.

Auckland councillors have asked for a bylaw to manage freedom camping under a 2011 national law which aimed to open New Zealand up to it, unless there were good reasons for restrictions.

The council is playing catch-up to Wellington and 10 other local bodies which have implemented bylaws under the Freedom Camping Act.

Auckland Council officials are writing a bylaw to permit travellers for 13 sites - including Dudding Park Sports Field at Northcote Point, Rosedale Park and 11 places in Rodney - where people will be able to free-camp in cars and other "non-self-contained" vehicles.

At a further 94 sites, which includes Western Springs Reserve, Fowlds Park in Mt Albert, Eric Armishaw Park in Point Chevalier, and Stanmore Bay Park, travellers would be allowed to park if their caravan or campervan is self-contained. That includes having a water tank, a toilet and a wastewater tank - and a certificate to prove it.

A maximum stay of two nights per four weeks is proposed, or one night during busy periods.

Freedom camping will be banned at more than 300 sites, including at Coyle Park, Point Chevalier, Fort Takapuna Reserve and Bucklands Beach Domain.

This leaves potentially hundreds of parks where the only controls on freedom camping would be "general rules" that are expected to permit only self-contained vehicles, or case-by-case restrictions that might be sought from the Government under the Reserves Act. However, use is expected to be low if they are not promoted for freedom camping.

Two of those are Phyllis Reserve in Mt Albert and Akoranga Reserve in Northcote.

"A number of local boards expressed strong views opposing freedom camping and requested more sites, and in some instances whole local board areas, to be scheduled as prohibited," council officers say in a report to the regulatory committee.

"This approach would not comply with the legislation."

The Freedom Camping Act doesn't permit a blanket ban; any restrictions have to be in proportion to perceived problems.

The new Auckland Supercity bylaw would replace a mish-mash of bylaws inherited from the previous city, district and regional councils that generally imposed a simple ban on camping unless it was specifically permitted in certain areas.

Travellers would be allowed to park at Western Springs Reserve if their caravan or campervan is self-contained. Photo / Supplied

Peter Haynes, chairman of the Albert-Eden Local Board, said it was opposed to freedom camping in virtually all the area's parks.

Excluding 20 road verges considered parks, Albert-Eden had "in effect 80 parks".

The board's main concern was there should be no freedom camping until the council's enforcement of bylaws is beefed up, Haynes said. There were already problems with dog control and drinking in defiance of the alcohol ban at Eric Armishaw Park.

"We would like to see freedom camping restricted to just a few parks rather than [permitted in] just about every park. We can't properly police freedom camping if it's spread across probably a thousand parks across Auckland - the ones that aren't prohibited or restricted."

He urged people who were concerned about the planned bylaw to make submissions to the council.

The officers' report notes freedom camping "is a controversial issue" and that some communities will be unhappy with the planned bylaw.

Some 110,000 international visitors engaged in freedom camping in New Zealand last year, up from 60,000 in 2015, according to the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

The council ran a pilot study of freedom camping last year and found about 320 vehicles a night stayed at the permitted sites. More than two-thirds of freedom campers were international tourists.

Within proposed freedom camping sites, council officials want the power to designate specific areas for camping that are "near toilets and rubbish bins to encourage use".

And they recognise that an unintended consequence of the bylaw could be to displace homeless people living in vehicles, saying, "A humane approach to enforcement will assist in minimising this risk".

Freedom campers have caused havoc across New Zealand in the recent years.

In January it was revealed that Queenstown council staff and members of the public were being forced to pick up human waste being left by freedom campers who were choosing to do their business in trees and bushes, rather than on-board or at public facilities.

In May Dunedin woman Michelle Budge spoke at a community meeting about her concerns around campers at her local park.

She had seen freedom campers urinating at the domain and others washing their dishes in rock pools.

One one occasion her dog went into the bushes and rolled in human faeces.

In February a Christchurch woman became outraged after a freedom camper washed her underwear in a public drinking fountain in the North Beach car park.

In 2012 tourism operators in Taupo said freedom campers were ruining the pristine environment around the lake by urinating and defecating in public and bathing naked.

The proposal

Auckland Council officers are planning for four categories under a freedom camping bylaw:

• 94 sites where freedom camping would be permitted in certified self-contained vehicles, including:

Albert-Eden Local Board Area

Western Springs Reserve

Fowlds Park in Mt Albert

Raymond Reserve in Point Chevalier

Eric Armishaw Park in Point Chevalier

Franklin Local Board Area

Centennial Park in Waiuku

Clevedon Showgrounds Reserve

Clevedon Wharf Reserve

Glenbrook Beach Boat Ramp Reserve

Hamiltons Gap West Coast Road, in Awhitu

Hudsons Beach Recreation Reserve

Jack Lachlan Drive Esplanade Reserve

Maraetai Dressing Sheds Reserve

Matakawau Point Reserve

Orere Point Beach Reserve

Recreation And Parking (aka Colson Lane), in Maraetai

Rosa Birch Park

Sunkist Bay Reserve

Tamakae Reserve

Te Toro Reserve

Waiomanu Reserve, or Magazine Bay

Waiuku Service Centre and Kevan Lawrence Park

Whitford Point Reserve

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board Area

Gulf Harbour Marina Hammerhead Reserve

Hatfields Beach Recreation Reserve

Stanmore Bay Park

Victor Eaves Park

Howick Local Board Area

Barry Curtis Park - parking area off Chapel Road, St Pauls area

Eastern Beach Caravan Park

Howick Beach

Lloyd Elsmore Park - parking areas by Bell Field/rugby club area

Mangemangeroa Reserve

Moore Street 27 Grounds

Uxbridge Road 20 & 24 grounds

Kaipātiki Local Board Area

A F Thomas Park

Birkenhead War Memorial Park – parking area accessed off John Court Street entrance

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board Area

84 Kiwi Esplanade

David Lange Park, in Māngere

Mangere Centre Park

Moyle Park

Sturges Park

Swanson Park

Waterfront Road Reserve

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board Area

Gloucester Park North

Jellicoe Park & Onehunga War Memorial Pools

Panmure Basin – Cleary Road Entrance

Taumanu Reserve - Onehunga Foreshore

Waikaraka Park - Captain Springs Road entrance

Ōrākei Local Board Area

Andersons Beach Reserve

Glover Park

Madills Farm Recreation Reserve

Orakei Domain

Tamaki Drive Reserve - next to Lilliput

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board Area

Puhinui Reserve

Papakura Local Board Area

Bottletop Bay Esplanade

Brylee Drive Reserve

David Car Park

Drury Domain and Drury Library & Hall

Drury Sports Complex

Hingaia Reserve

Prince Edward Park

Ray Small Park

Walter Strevens Reserve

Puketāpapa Local Board Area

Keith Hay Park - Rainford Street parking area

Margaret Griffen Park

Three Kings Reserve

War Memorial Park - Gifford Road parking areas

Rodney Local Board Area

Alexander Recreation Reserve

Baddeleys Beach Reserve

Buckleton Beach Reserve

Campbells Beach

Cement Works

Church Hill, 8

Helensville River Reserve

Matheson Bay Reserve

Parry Kauri Park

Port Albert Recreation Reserve

Port Albert Wharf Reserve B

Pukemateko Reserve Omaha South

Rainbows End Reserve – Rodney

Rita Way, Excelsior Way, Lagoon Way

Sunburst Reserve & Tamatea Esplanade

Te Hana Reserve

Wellsford Community Centre Grounds

Wellsford War Memorial Park

Whisper Cove

Upper Harbour Local Board Area

Hobsonville War Memorial

Hooton Reserve

Waitākere Ranges Local Board Area

Swanson Scenic Reserve

Waitematā Local Board Area

Cox's Bay Esplanade

Fred Ambler Lookout

Whau Local Board Area

Saunders Reserve – Avondale

Valonia Reserve

Wingate Reserve

• 13 sites where freedom camping would be permitted in non-self-contained vehicles

Kaipātiki Local Board Area

Dudding Park Sportsfield

Rodney Local Board Area

118 Rodney Street, Wellsford

Algies Bay Reserve

Brick Bay Drive - Puriri Place Reserve

Kowhai Park

Mangakura Reserve

Matakana Wharf Reserve

Shelly Beach Reserve

Sinclair Park

Snells Beach (Sunrise Boulevard)

Wellsford Centennial Park

William Fraser Reserve

Upper Harbour Local Board Area

Rosedale Park

• 312 sites where freedom camping would be banned

• Potentially hundreds of parks and other sites not covered by the bylaw and where only low use is expected. A "general rule" would state freedom camping is permitted only in certified self-contained vehicles.