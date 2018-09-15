Police are looking for a man in relation to the death of a 29-year-old who succumbed to injuries he received in an assault in a Lower Hutt suburb last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said a third man - an associate of dead man - has been charged with assault and released on bail, but they want to speak to another man who may have sustained a facial injury in the incident.

The drama unfolded near the intersection of High and Burcham Sts in Taita about 7.45pm. Police said last night it involved a brawl between a group of men and the injured man died at the scene.

The man sought is described as Māori, of solid build with dark curly hair and facial tattoos, and wearing a black top and pants.



He was seen leaving the area in a silver station wagon, which was later found in nearby Pringle St and has been seized by police for examination.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the station wagon in the area, Leitch said.



"It is also possible that items of interest have been discarded by the occupants of the silver station wagon. Police ask residents in the surrounding areas of Burcham St, Macky St, Pringle St and Churton Crescent to search their sections and surrounding footpath areas for anything that could be of relevance.

"We'd also like to hear from anyone who may have observed any activity of note in the time shortly after 7.45pm."

The dead man's body will be removed from the scene today for a post mortem examination, but the scene examination on High St will continue, he said.