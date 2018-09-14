A man is dead following an assault outside a liquor store on High Street, in Lower Hutt this evening.

Police said the man died from injuries sustained in a brawl between a group of men, shortly before 8pm.

On officers' arrival the man was found to have sustained critical injuries.

He died at the scene a short time after.

Advertisement

Police had taken one person into custody following the incident.

A scene guard would remain in place overnight and police were requesting members of the public avoid High St between Burcham St and Macky St.

Police were wanting to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, outside Big Barrel liquor store.

They could reach Lower Hutt Police on 04 560 2600.