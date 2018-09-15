Members of an anti-mining group will today put their bodies on the line to try halt mining activities in the Karangahake conservation estate.

Protect Karangahake, a local action group, is staging an occupation of a portion of a public road closed by the Department of Conservation to allow vehicles to access the mining company New Talisman Gold Mines site.

In a written statement sent to the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend, the group's spokesman Duncan Shearer said: "We're here today to make a stand for the conservation estate."

The occupation was to also highlight a "huge contradiction" in the Government's policy that allows "destructive industrialisation of land" set aside for conservation purposes.

"If that means we're arrested then we hope it raises awareness of this issue," he said.

Shearer said he and other protesters wanted the Environment and Conservation ministers to honour their pre-election pledges that they would see the land protected.

"We are also appealing to New Zealand First to see the threat we face as our community benefits from the tourism generated by this beautiful place, and all those local incomes that will be put at risk by a mining company that will do little for our local economy."

Protect Karangahake member Holly Dove said the issue at stake was "too important" to leave to backroom deals by politicians.

"This land has been set aside for everyone to enjoy, to protect important species, a place for quiet contemplation and amazing bush walks - stop the gold mining - it has no place here now," Dove said.