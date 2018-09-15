Workers at OceanaGold's mine in Waihi will strike again this weekend as the company continues to reject their request for a "fairer" pay rise.

E tū union organiser Myles Leeson said the workers had voted unanimously to take a second 48-hour strike action beginning at 7.15pm tomorrow.

Leeson said the second strike was going ahead because the company had refused to improve on its first pay rise offer to workers in negotiations.

"The members rejected a low-ball offer of 2.2 per cent during earlier pay talks."

While the workers were keen to reach a settlement with their employer, they would remain "staunch' as they continued to fight for what they deserved, he said.

"We're hoping for a resolution to this dispute, and that means a realistic pay rise. The offer of 2.2 per cent is well below what the company can afford, and what the workers are worth," Leeson said

"The workers are very committed to continuing industrial action while the pay offer remains so poor. Support for this second strike action has been rock solid," he said.