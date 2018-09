A breakdown on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is blocking a lane, causing headaches for motorists heading north this afternoon.

The vehicle had broken down around 4.30pm and was blocking lane 5.

Traffic was heavy to Upper Harbour Highway, according to NZTA.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - BREAKDOWN - 4:25PM

A breakdown is blocking the right lane NORTHBOUND on Te piriti nui i pūahatanga o Te Waitematā (the Auckland Harbour Bridge). Merge left to pass with care & expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/4UqxZJboeH — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 14, 2018

Traffic was also moving slowly for citybound traffic on the Northern Motorway, with congestion at Greville Rd then between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

