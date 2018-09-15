If you're in the market for some new art, an upcoming auction of "significant" works might be just the place for you - but you'll need plenty of cash.

A huge art collection estimated at $1.3 million will go under the hammer in Auckland next week.

The auction contains the first Kiwi artwork to have a "price guarantee".

Webb's auction house in Mount Eden will hold its Significant Art Auction between September 18-20.

The highest-profile piece to be auctioned will be a two-by-four metre oil and acrylic painting, called 1999, by renowned New Zealand artist Peter Robinson.

Webb's has announced it will be the first auction house in New Zealand to guarantee a sale price, assuring their client that Robinson's 1999 painting will sell for between $220,000 and $280,000.

"Webb's will bear the risk that the lot will not be sold or will sell below the guaranteed minimum price in which case Webb's will bear a financial loss."

Webb's may also bid at the auction, but will disclose if it does so.

Kiwi photographer Fiona Pardington's work Kereru Wings was also singled out as one of the "most coveted works" on auction by Webb's. It is expected to fetch between $55,000 and $65,000.

Pardington was last year made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and in 2016 was named a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Prime Minister.

Other famous names to feature are Gordon Walters with an Untitled piece expected to fetch $80,000-$95,000 and Ralph Hotere whose Black Painting is worth around $65,000-$85,000.

Paul Dibble View Over the Gardens $70,000 - $85,000.

Paul Dibble's sculptural View Over the Gardens should sell for around $70,000-$85,000 while Allen Maddox's Lattice (We Too) is priced at $68,000-$88,000.

Despite the major works on sale, Webb's described its September auction for significant, decorative and fine arts as "very accessible".

The lowest estimated piece to be auctioned is John Reynolds' Tough S*** estimated at $1000.