An intoxicated passenger assaulted a police officer then resisted arrest after arriving at Dunedin Airport yesterday afternoon, police say.

The 31-year-old man was on a Jetstar flight from Auckland which arrived at the airport at 3.58pm.

A police spokesman said during the flight the man became intoxicated.

The captain requested police meet the plane on arrival in Dunedin because of his behaviour towards the cabin crew.

Police approached the man as he was leaving the aircraft, and while he was being directed towards a private area of the airport he assaulted a constable.

He was immediately arrested but continued to resist being placed in handcuffs, the spokesman said.

No airport or airline staff were involved in the incident, he said.

A Jetstar spokesman said the company did not tolerate any anti-social or unacceptable behaviour on board its services.