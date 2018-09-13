A geologist has been accused of making drugs at a Christchurch house rocked by an explosion.

Described by locals as "an almighty bang", the explosion happened at a rented property on Hawford Rd in the Opawa area of the city on Monday morning.

Today, Hamish David Hunt appeared from custody via audio visual link at Christchurch District Court on three drugs charges.

The 28-year-old geologist, of Opawa, is accused that on Monday, September 10 he produced a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis oil, cultivated the Class C drug cannabis, and had possession of cannabis for supply.

Defence counsel Andrew McKenzie said Hunt was arrested yesterday. His family was in court to support him.

Judge Tom Gilbert remanded him on bail without plea to a new Christchurch address and told him that when he reappears in court on October 4 he must enter pleas.

A contractor was working across the street when Monday's explosion happened.

"It sounded like someone driving into a glass wall. It was just: Bang!" he told the Herald.

He rushed across the street to find windows blown out.

A person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.