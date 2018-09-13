Some of the dead native birds laid on the steps of Parliament in a protest against 1080 were actually road-kill, an organiser says.

Protesters laid the dead birds on the steps of Parliament this week along with fake 1080 pellets. They claimed the birds, including two kererū, two weka and a red-billed gull were killed by 1080 poisoning.

Poisoned nation co-organiser Alan Gurden told Newshub this morning some of the dead birds used were actually road-kill.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard had laid a complaint with police after discovering the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Environment Minister David Parker told Newshub the dead birds would be tested to determine whether they had been killed by 1080, as the protesters alleged.

A police spokesperson said a complaint had been made in relation to anti-1080 protesters leaving dead native birds on the steps of Parliament.

Acting director-general for the Department of Conservation Mervyn English said New Zealand had a predator crisis and 1080 was needed.

"There is significant science behind the safe use of 1080 and its effectiveness in reducing predators that kill our native wildlife in the wilderness.

"1080 is saving our birds, plants and insects. We have a choice between rats, stoats and possums or our unique native species. I choose protecting our taonga."

English said DoC staff were also approached by anti-1080 supporters.

"There have been eight incidents where staff have been physically confronted, abused and harassed.

"There have been seven incidents of abusive phone calls or emails. There have been countless incidents of social media threats and abuse.

"Threats and abuse are completely unacceptable and people attacking DoC staff can expect to see the cops on their doorsteps."

Forest & Bird chief conservation advisor Kevin Hackwell said he was disappointed, but not surprised.

"Sadly, we have seen the anti-1080 protesters go too far, time and time again.

"The science does not back their case whatsoever. They are having to resort to these sort of tactics to make a fuss, and that is really sad."

Hackwell said if the birds were killed intentionally someone, someone must be punished.

"The courts are becoming increasingly strong in recent years, where people have done damage to native wildlife. They've clearly defined the possibility of jail time.

"I just do hope the police will investigate, that the people who are responsible are dealt with properly. The use of children is appalling."