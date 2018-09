A person has been taken to hospital with burns after a Rotorua house fire overnight.

Fire communications shift manager Murray Bannister said two fire crews were called to the home on Miller St, Glenholme, just before 3am.

When they arrived the found it well ablaze, Bannister said.

"There was a person taken to hospital with burns."

Bannister said the fire was extinguished and firefighters who stayed on dampening the area have now left the scene.