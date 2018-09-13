One person was extracted from a car following a collision with a power pole in St Heliers earlier this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald they were called to the incident on St Heliers Bay Rd shortly before 6pm.

Two crews attended the scene and one person was required to be extracted out of the car.

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton said two people were injured in the crash and received moderate injuries, both were transported to Auckland Hospital.

Auckland Transport tweeted at 6.25pm the road had been closed between Ashby Ave, Long Dr and Riddell Rd.

It asked motorists please avoid the area or consider using another route.

Elsewhere, a power outage in Kelston has disrupted motorists after a kite collided with high voltage power lines and cut the power.

Traffic lights lost power in the area on Great North Rd near the Kelston shopping centre.

A Vector spokeswoman said a few hundred houses in the area were affected and would progressively have their power restored.

Meanwhile, a crash on the Southern Motorway just before Massey Rd is causing delays for southbound traffic. Traffic is heavy from Walmsley Rd.