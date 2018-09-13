The Speaker of the House has laid a complaint with police after discovering native birds used in a 1080 protest were almost certainly bludgeoned to death.

Protestors laid dead birds on the steps of Parliament yesterday along with fake 1080 pellets.

They claimed the birds, including two kererū, two weka and a red-billed gull were killed by 1080 poisoning.

However Trevor Mallard says the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

"I think that any reasonable person would consider that bludgeoning birds to death for a political purpose is just unacceptable."

Protesters claimed the birds were killed by 1080 poisoning.

Mallard said forensic experts say the birds were killed by blunt force trauma.

"It has been confirmed to me that kererū and weka, amongst other protected native species, were among the dead birds deposited on the steps of Parliament during the course of a protest action," Mallard said in statement.

"The kereru appears to have been killed by bludgeoning. As a protected species under the Wildlife Act 1953 it is an offence to kill any absolutely or partially protected wildlife. It is also an offence to buy, sell or otherwise dispose of, or have in his or her possession any absolutely protected or partially protected wildlife. Individual persons are liable for an imprisonment term not exceeding 2 years or a fine not exceeding $100,000, or both."

"I am supportive of reasonable protest action at Parliament and believe in the rights of individuals and groups to voice their opinion through protest, but I cannot condone illegal activity committed as part of a protest action on the grounds of Parliament, and therefore a complaint has been laid. I also personally find it regrettable that children were encouraged to be involved in this illegal activity."