RNZ's Morning Report co-presenter Guyon Espiner has been discharged from hospital following a diabetic emergency.

He was discharged earlier today and has been given a provisional diagnosis of being a Type 1 insulin dependent diabetic.

The prognosis has come as a shock to the experienced radio broadcaster and he is now coming to terms with his condition.

"I had no idea. It was a pretty big shock," Espiner said.

"As a long-distance runner who keeps a close eye on his diet it was the last thing I expected. I guess it shows this can affect people at any age and stage."

Espiner has returned home and is learning the regime which comes along with Type One diabetes, having to administer insulin and matching blood-sugar levels.

In a statement released by RNZ, he wanted to thank everyone who had sent in their best wishes for him and he plans to be back at late next week.

"The good news is you can live a normal lifestyle - you just have to get used to managing it," Espiner said.