Police have named the man killed in a crash on SH29 near Tauranga yesterday.

He was Te Hokinga Mai Katipa, 30, from Gisborne.

The crash, which happened at the intersection with Old Kaimai Rd, happened at about 2.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

It involved a car and a car transporter.

The car being removed from the scene. Photo / George Novak

Katipa was travelling down the Kaimai Range in the car and the car transporter was going in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles ended up on the opposite sides of the road each down a bank, with the deceased's car ending up upside down about 2m from the roadside.

It was the second fatal crash in the Western Bay of Plenty this week, after a car and truck crashed on SH2 on Monday, killing an occupant of the car.