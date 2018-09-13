Three teenagers linked to a string of vehicle thefts have been arrested in Amberley north of Christchurch today, which police say is largely due to information it received from the public.

A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds have been apprehended following a number

of vehicle thefts.

A white Mazda Atenza hatchback was stolen overnight in Christchurch and

driven to Cadman St in Cheviot.

Then a Toyota Altezza was broken into but not taken.

The first vehicle was then driven to Waiau and abandoned on Achray St, where a red Mazda Capella was then stolen and driven to Hanmer Springs.

The Capella was later dumped on Jollies Pass Rd.

A silver Nissan Primera was then stolen and abandoned soon after on Argelins

Rd, Hanmer Springs.

At 7.50am this morning, the three teenagers were seen taking a grey Toyota Corolla

station wagon, which they drove towards Culverden.

The vehicle was located by police who followed it south where it sped off in an attempt to evade police.

A team effort involving police staff from rural, highway patrol, Waimakariri, CVST and dog units followed.

Cordons were set up and the vehicle was followed and eventually stopped with road spikes on Ram Paddock Rd near Amberley.

Police managed to apprehend two people near the vehicle but the driver fled.

Police dogs were then deployed to track the driver, who was found after an hour hiding up a tree off Mound Rd, Amberley.

"Police would like to thank members of the public who assisted in

locating the vehicle and offenders," said Sergeant Rob Irvine.

"It was great teamwork by police and the public to target and catch the

offenders and shows the value of everyone working together to keep our

communities safe."

The teenagers will be appearing in the Christchurch Youth Court.