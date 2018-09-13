Police are responding to a serious crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 2 at Pukehina this afternoon.

The crash was reported to be on State Highway 2 at Pukehina between Ohinepanea Rd and Beach Access Rd.

A reporter at the scene said the crash site was about 300m away from the intersection.

Fire, ambulance and police were all at the scene, the reporter said.

The truck and trailer is off the road and is smoking, the police media spokeswoman said.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

Kiwirail had been advised about the crash as the truck was sitting between the road and some railway lines.

Diversions are in place at:

• SH2 and Old Coach Rd

• Pukehina Rd and Station Rd.

More information will be released when available, and motorists are asked to avoid the area, police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police are also attending an accident involving a truck and a car near Cambridge.

Police report a truck rolled on Cambridge Rd after colliding with a car around 1.45pm.

The road is currently closed and police advise it will remain closed for at least another three hours.

The driver of the truck is in a critical condition in hospital and no one else is injured, a police spokesperson said.

Earlier today it was reported the truck driver was temporarily trapped in the cab of his vehicle.

Initially, it was believed there was a chemical spill as a result of the accident but it appeared to be a load of potting mix.

"There will be diversions in place, so motorists are asked to follow these and delay their journey if possible.

"The Police Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating," the spokesperson said.

Elsewhere, the driver of the car involved in a collision with a tanker truck on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The car driver was flown to Waikato Hospital and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The accident occurred around 9.55am and the road was subsequently closed until 1.30pm when it was reopened.

More to come.