Trans-Tasman Resources will appeal the High Court decision quashing its consents to mine iron sand offshore from the South Taranaki seabed.

And South Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui will fight on to oppose the mining, chief executive Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says.

"We've fought and won this battle twice now. We shouldn't have to keep fighting it, but we will."

This news comes as people who opposed the mining are preparing to celebrate the High Court quashing it, in an event at Castlecliff on September 28. One of the organisers, Nicola Patrick, said the celebration would go ahead even if the mining company appealed.

In August 2017 Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR) was given consent to mine up to 50 million tonnes of iron sand 22km offshore from Patea every year for 35 years.

It planned to ship about 5 million tonnes of iron ore offshore, returning the rest of the sand to the seabed.

Consents were given by an Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) committee of four in August last year. It was narrow decision, gained only by the chairman's casting vote.

The consents were appealed to the High Court by a mixture of iwi, environmental and fishing interests. High Court Justice Peter Churchman quashed the consents, in a decision issued on August 28.

He returned the matter to the EPA for reconsideration, saying the information provided by TTR was inadequate and a "suck it and see" adaptive management approach was unlawful where an ocean discharge was concerned.

TTR had until September 25 to appeal, and announced it's decision to appeal on Thursday.

An EPA spokesperson said the authority had no comment. Its role in the High Court case was to help the court.

"If this decision is appealed by any of the parties, then the EPA would again consider what assistance it might provide the Court of Appeal."

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust chairman Haimona Maruera Jr wanted to thank all the people who had helped in the High Court appeal.