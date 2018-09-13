A Christchurch preschool teacher has today denied sexually abusing two girls over a 14-year period.

The man, who is in his sixties and cannot be named for legal reasons, faces a total of 18 charges, including rape, along with other counts of sexual violation and indecent assault.

The allegations date from January 2004 to May 11 this year.

Charging documents laid at Christchurch District Court state the man's occupation as teacher and his home address being in a suburb of Christchurch. He's not currently working, the court has heard.

Defence counsel Ethan Huda today said the man denies the charges and not guilty pleas were entered.

He has elected trial by jury and Judge Tony Couch remanded him on bail to a Crown case review hearing on November 7.