A truck driver is trapped in his cab after a car and his vehicle rolled near Cambridge.

Fire and emergency shift manager Murray Bannister said it appeared the truck and trailer unit was carrying a load of potting mix which had also spilled onto Cambridge Rd, Leamington.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Parallel Rd and Lamb St, at 1.35pm, he said.

"We are on the scene at the moment, we have two appliances there and three are responding, including our hazmat unit."

He said it was initially believed to be a chemical spill but it appears to be a load of potting mix.

The driver remains trapped in his cab.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said the driver was currently in a serious condition.

The crash was initially called in as a truck rolled but after getting closer to inspect the scene, Burgess said it appeared a truck and a car have collided.

He said initially it was unclear what the truck was carrying.

Police and St John Ambulance are also at the scene.

Diversions are in place.