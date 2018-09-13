The National Party has criticised the Greens for their apparent opposing views on 1080.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said 1080 protesters had "valid concerns" about water and aerial drops.

"We need to have a community-led conversations about this."

In response, National Party conservation spokeswoman Sarah Dowie today said Davidson's comments "completely contradict" her colleague and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage's policy of increasing 1080 use.

"Ms Sage has consistently argued that 1080 is the best tool for protecting New Zealand's native species and the statement by Ms Davidson that protesters have valid concerns puts a spoke in the wheel of the Government's conservation programme," Dowie said.

"Ms Davidson's comments just muddy the waters and undermine the efforts and hard work of Department of Conservation staff in protecting New Zealand's species.

"We believe that conservation should be based on science, not ideology.

"The science is unequivocal, 1080 is currently the best tool we have for controlling the rats, stoats and possums that kill 25 million birds per year."

Nationwide protests were held against 1080 at the weekend.

Yesterday, protesters put fake 1080 pellets and the bodies of dead birds and mice on the steps of Parliament.

Protesters said the birds and mice were killed by 1080.

Environment Minister David Parker said he would get the poisoned animals tested to see if they did die from 1080.